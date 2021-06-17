Advertisement

Texas governor: State, crowdsourcing will fund border wall

By Associated Press
Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has divulged some details on his emerging proposal to build more barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico in his ongoing political fight over immigration with the Democratic Biden administration.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he would use $250 million in state money, plus crowdsourced financing to start the project.

But it was unclear how much it would cost to ensure Texas’ 1,200 miles of border with Mexico are fortified.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the power to enforce immigration law is in the hands of the federal government.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Springfield, Ill.
Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth official holiday
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Officials hold a Tuesday morning news conference, the day after a fire broke out at the...
National Weather Service issues an Air Quality Alert for Rockton area
Fire suppression efforts continue
Evacuation order for Rockton residents extends second night following Chemtool fire

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Mixing COVID vaccines is likely safe and effective, but researchers are still gathering data to...
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Official: US to spend $3B for antiviral pills for COVID-19
Jane Lyons Memorial Scholarship Awarded
Jane Lyons scholarship awarded to Rochelle grad