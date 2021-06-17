Advertisement

The show goes on at Pec Playhouse

By Haley Jordan
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It was by no means a building designed to be a theater,” said part-time Pec Playhouse director Jesse Dabson.

The Pec Playhouse has been everything from a museum, to an art gallery and even a granary. In 1998, the building was transformed into a theater. In February 2021, it was an unexpected show stopper when the roof collapsed due to the weight of snow and ice.

“I was pretty well-astounded because I’ve been in that building a couple hundred times at least, including in my youth when it was a feed store,” Dabson said.

Dabson is a former LA actor and directs shows at Pec from time to time. He’s put on more than a dozen shows in the playhouse and is ready to get past COVID and the collapse.

“I think it’s a real gem in the community,” Dabson said. “We’re very lucky to have the theater.”

The Pec Playhouse board gave its approval to rebuild the theater with an anticipated opening day by late 2022.

“To rebuild the space as it is would take a lot more time and money than if we were to start fresh and completely start over,” said PEC Playhouse president Suzanne Wiegert.

Since the collapse took place during COVID, no one was hurt. As for the damage, the board will use insurance money, grants and fundraisers to pay for repairs.

“I’m looking forward to those nerves for auditions and the excitement of rehearsals and then all the work that you put into it before you hear the audience start coming into the auditorium,” Wiegert said.

The intention is for the playhouse to remain an intimate setting and seat no more than 150 guests, but the building will be slightly more spacious for the actors and audience members.

