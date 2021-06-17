Driver runs red light, leaves truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The intersection of School Street and North Central Avenue on Rockford’s west side is shut down Wednesday night following a rollover crash.

The Rockford Police Department says officers responded to the intersection around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to a scene of a rollover crash. Police say they are searching for a driver who ran a red light, hit a pickup truck, caused it to flip over and then left the scene.

Rollover Accident with Injuries: the intersection of School St and N. Central Ave is shut down while officers investigate a two vehicle accident. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 17, 2021

The truck driver was left with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

