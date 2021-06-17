Advertisement

Driver runs red light, leaves truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford

The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate two car crash.(WIFR)
By Shannon Kelly
Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The intersection of School Street and North Central Avenue on Rockford’s west side is shut down Wednesday night following a rollover crash.

The Rockford Police Department says officers responded to the intersection around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday to a scene of a rollover crash. Police say they are searching for a driver who ran a red light, hit a pickup truck, caused it to flip over and then left the scene.

The truck driver was left with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

