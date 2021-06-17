Rockton residents impacted by evacuation can pick up mail

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to the one-mile evacuation order caused by the fire at the Chemtool chemical plant, those impacted can temporarily pick up their mail at the Rockton Post Office.

Residents can pick up their mail from the post office until the fire has been resolved and regular delivery of mail can be made. Beginning Thursday, mail will be available for pick up at the local post office at 214 W. Main St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proper identification is needed to pick up mail.

Residents will only be able to collect mail that matches the name and address of the identification. If there is more than one family name at the address, each family representative would need to show a separate identification to collect their mail.

