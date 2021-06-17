Advertisement

Pritzker signs legislation expanding curbside voting, permanent vote by mail registries

The legislation also establishes June 28, 2022 as the new 2022 general primary election date.
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, voters cast their ballots during early voting in...
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, voters cast their ballots during early voting in Chicago while wearing protective gloves. Residents and poll workers took extra precautions amid concerns over the coronavirus. The Illinois state primary elections are scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.(AP Photo/Noreen Nasir)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker signed SB 825 into law, increasing access to curbside voting, establishing permanent vote by mail registries, among other voting protections on Thursday.

The governor’s office also said the legislation will establish a central polling location in counties across the state, increase cybersecurity for election authorities in Illinois, and provide voting opportunities for justice-impacted individuals. The legislation also establishes June 28, 2022 as the new 2022 general primary election date.

SB 825 grants sheriffs outside of Cook County the ability to establish polling locations at local county jails, a practice already in place in Cook County. Individuals awaiting trial and sentencing who are residents of the community surrounding the county jail will now be permitted to vote at the jail’s polling place.

“With attacks on voting rights on the rise in states across the nation, Illinois is proud to stand up for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy,” Gov. Pritzker. “This legislation articulates the rights of Illinois citizens to vote by mail, allows those awaiting trial to cast their ballots, and makes a state holiday of Election Day 2022. I want to thank sponsors Senate President Don Harmon and Representative Maurice West, as well as the Women’s Legislative Caucus leadership, and county clerks across the state for their commitment to protecting the fundamental right to vote.”

The legislation builds on the administration’s previous actions to protect and expand voting rights in Illinois which include extended hours at permanent polling places, expanding the state’s vote by mail program, and making election day a state holiday.

For more information on voting in Illinois and to confirm your registration status, visit here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Springfield, Ill.
Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth official holiday
ChemTool Inc. Update
Public health and environmental leaders provide latest update on Chemtool explosion
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Freeport shooting 6.17
Freeport police continue to investigate Thursday morning shooting
Post-pandemic loans First at Four 6.17
Post-pandemic student loans
The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 27,812 new unemployment claims were filed during the...
More than 27K unemployment claims filed in Ill. last week