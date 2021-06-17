Pritzker signs legislation expanding curbside voting, permanent vote by mail registries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker signed SB 825 into law, increasing access to curbside voting, establishing permanent vote by mail registries, among other voting protections on Thursday.

The governor’s office also said the legislation will establish a central polling location in counties across the state, increase cybersecurity for election authorities in Illinois, and provide voting opportunities for justice-impacted individuals. The legislation also establishes June 28, 2022 as the new 2022 general primary election date.

SB 825 grants sheriffs outside of Cook County the ability to establish polling locations at local county jails, a practice already in place in Cook County. Individuals awaiting trial and sentencing who are residents of the community surrounding the county jail will now be permitted to vote at the jail’s polling place.

“With attacks on voting rights on the rise in states across the nation, Illinois is proud to stand up for a strong, secure, and accessible democracy,” Gov. Pritzker. “This legislation articulates the rights of Illinois citizens to vote by mail, allows those awaiting trial to cast their ballots, and makes a state holiday of Election Day 2022. I want to thank sponsors Senate President Don Harmon and Representative Maurice West, as well as the Women’s Legislative Caucus leadership, and county clerks across the state for their commitment to protecting the fundamental right to vote.”

The legislation builds on the administration’s previous actions to protect and expand voting rights in Illinois which include extended hours at permanent polling places, expanding the state’s vote by mail program, and making election day a state holiday.

For more information on voting in Illinois and to confirm your registration status, visit here.

