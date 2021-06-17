Owners at area outdoor malls optimistic for summer season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kristina Baker owns The Pottery Lounge in Rockford’s Forest Plaza. She says like many businesses 2020 was tough, but says since the state has fully reopened she’s seen more foot traffic.

“It’s picking up quite a bit with restrictions being lighter and people getting their vaccinations,” said Baker.

Strip malls are often an enticing in the summer months as people can pop in and out of stores. A unique feature other local outdoor mall officials hope is appealing this season.

“Everything is close to get to and easy to get to and we have a lovely courtyard area where you can grab a coffee and a scone and sit outside in the beautiful weather,” said Edgebrook Shops Marketing Coordinator Sandy Dingus.

Baker says while her shop has adapted to the challenges of the pandemic, she’s happy to welcome more people inside.

“With being locked down last year it’s hard to tell if people are going to want to be out more and gatherings or if they want to take pieces to go it’s kind of hard to judge, but I anticipate a lot more with the events opening back up,” said Baker.

