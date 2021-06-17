Orangeville softball takes home third place in Class 1A

PEORIA/ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A historic season for Orangeville softball ends with a win as the Broncos take home third place in Class 1A. Orangeville defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond (ALAH) 10-5 Wednesday afternoon at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria.

After dropping a hard fought game to eventual state champs Illini Bluffs earlier in the day, Orangeville bounced back in a big way. It’s the first state trophy for a girls team at the school.

“It’s amazing, I couldn’t be more happier,” said senior Tori Plowman. “We’re making history at Orangeville so that’s the best part.”

Another senior, Payton Meier, echoed that statement.

“We haven’t been here before and no sports at Orangeville in girls history has been here before. So just to have this feeling, to be here, and being abe to take the plaque home, to show everyone, it’s amazing.”

Orangeville went down early, trailing 2-1 heading to the fourth. That’s when the Broncos bats woke up. They scored three runs in each of the next three innings, capped off by a two-run inside the park home run by senior McKayla Reimer.

With the help of five girls from Aquin, the co-op returned home with the hardware in hand. Orangeville organized a welcome home celebration as the Broncos finished the year 23-3. It’s just the second state trophy at the school in any sport (1989 football). This is head coach Lon Scheuerell’s 20th season at Orangeville. He says he knew this team had a chance to be special.

“I think that as time goes by, you know, 5-10 years, they’ll realize that what they did really was one of the most amazing things you can do in sports in our area for a small town like Orangeville.”

“We have Aquin with us, they have 100 kids, we have 100 kds, we still together only have 200 kids. I’m just very proud of everyone on this team and everything they accomplished.”

