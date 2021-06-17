Advertisement

More than 27K unemployment claims filed in Ill. last week

While this number is based on advanced estimates, the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be releasing a final number later Thursday.
The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 27,812 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 7 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 27,812 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of June 7 in Illinois, according to the DOL’s weekly claims report released Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate remained at 7.1 percent, while nonfarm payrolls were down 7,900 jobs in May, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by IDES. The April monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, up slightly from up 300 to up 1,600 jobs. The April preliminary unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 7.1 percent.

The May payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflects activity for the week including the 12th. The BLS has published FAQs for the May payroll jobs and the unemployment rate.

