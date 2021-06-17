Man in critical condition after Freeport overnight shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is fighting for his life after being shot in Freeport early Thursday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Freeport Police responded to the 400 block of N. Nursery Avenue where officers found a 35-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the shooting, police report the victim was standing in his driveway with a 30-year-old male acquaintance. There is no suspect description available, however physical evidence located at the scene indicates that the suspect or suspects were on-foot in the area of Nursery Avenue and Cottonwood Street.

A motive for the shooting has not been established yet.

The Freeport Police Department is asking that anyone with exterior video surveillance who resides in the general area of Cottonwood Street and Nursery Avenue to please check for relevant footage. Any relevant video surveillance footage can be turned over to the Freeport Police Department by calling 815-235-8222.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.