Man already in prison found guilty of 2010 Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 41-year-old man was found guilty of first degree murder after a jury trial for the 2010 murder of Terrance Shumate in Rockford.

In February of 2010, Tirino Jackson devised a plan to lure Terrance “Bay Bay” Shumate to a secluded location near the 2800 block of Olsen Street. It was there that Jackson shot and killed 19-year-old Terrance Shumate.

On Feb. 21, 2010 at approximately 4:15 a.m., Rockford police were sent to the scene where they found Shumate lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson is currently serving a 30 year prison sentence for a previous conviction for armed habitual criminal, aggravated fleeing to elude, felon in possession of a weapon and criminal damage to state supported property. He was due to be released on May 4, 2039 but will now face a consecutive sentence for this conviction.

The recent conviction has a sentencing range of 51 years to natural life in prison. Jackson is also pending trial on charges of attempted first degree murder, armed violence, aggravated battery with a firearm, armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon from March 31, 2010 for allegedly firing 25 rifle rounds into the parking lot of an Applebee’s at 6845 E. State St.

“The family of Terrance Shumate has finally found the justice it has patiently waited for with the conviction of this defendant. This senseless act of violence tragically extinguished the life of a young man who was loved deeply by his family. This conviction truly was a team effort by the State’s Attorney’s Office,” Henert said.

The case is set for a virtual status hearing on June 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Courtroom D of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center and is pending a sentencing date.

The Rockford Police Department conducted the investigation in this case with assistance from SAO investigators. Winnebago County Assistant State’s Attorneys Ken LaRue and Taylor Nesbit handled the prosecution.

