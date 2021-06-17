Local gardeners worry they’ll have to dump their vegetable plants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After smoke filled the air from the Chemtool plant explosion in the Rockford Region for nearly two days, people with home gardens are worried the chemicals contaminated their crops.

Maureen Kirschmann owns LMNO Gardens in Rockford. They provide vegetables and herbs for people in the community including local schools and churches. She said she is concerned not only about her own business, but other people who rely on their home grown vegetables for food or income.

“How long is it going to be until everything is okay? Is the EPA saying that our soil is safe and how are they making that assessment in my garden?” Kirschmann wondered.

Winnebago Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell said she thinks vegetables ready to be eaten should be okay. She said the chemicals take longer to seep into the soil of gardens.

“It’s important for the group to understand; wash your produces. We recommend everyone thoroughly wash it. And there are some guidelines and I would certainly recommend some of the sights related to the Farm Bureaus, and the California wild fire services about how to clean produce,” said Martell.

However, Kirschmann isn’t convinced that it’s truly safe.

“I know there was a statement that came out that said to wash your greens in 10 percent vinegar,” said Kirschmann. “How do we know that’s going to be okay?”

She said there are many deeper questions that she would like answers to. She wonders if she can plant succession crops and if her plants just starting to flower will be okay.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said experts won’t know long term impacts on soil until they determine the chemical make up of particles that fell on the area.

“It’s going to take a little bit longer than the immediate kind of fire suppression,” said Dr. Martell.

Dr. Martell advises people to refer to Farm Bureau websites and California Wildfire websites for guidance on proper care for produce.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.