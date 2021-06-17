Advertisement

Jane Lyons scholarship awarded to Rochelle grad

One $2,500 scholarship will be provided annually, and is renewable for up to four years for a cumulative total of $10,000.
Jane Lyons Memorial Scholarship Awarded
Jane Lyons Memorial Scholarship Awarded(Rockford Park District)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHELLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jane Lyons Memorial Scholarship for young women was awarded to a local golfer at the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

One $2,500 scholarship will be provided annually, and is renewable for up to four years for a cumulative total of $10,000. The first scholarship was awarded in 2015. The scholarship for young women was established within the Rockford Park District Foundation to assist girls who enjoy playing the game of golf and who are pursuing an undergraduate degree.

Megan Thiravong was awarded the scholarship on Tuesday. She has participated in the RPD Junior Golf Series tournament, been an active participant on the Jane Lyons Elite Golf Team, and was the Rockford Women’s City Open Champion in 2020. Thiravong graduated Rochelle Township High School where she co-founded a youth golf mentorship and tournament program. She will be attending Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan this fall.

This scholarship was made possible by Lyons, who left more than $1.1 million to the foundation to endow the scholarship and provide funding for girls golf programming in the Rockford Park District.

Applicant Eligibility:

  • Female students who enjoy playing the game of golf
  • Residents of Winnebago/ Boone County or a participant in a Rockford Park District golf program
  • Enrolled or plan to enroll in a full-time two- or four-year degree program

