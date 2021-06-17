Advertisement

Illinois lawmakers debate the future of nuclear energy, coal and natural gas

The decision could decide the fate of the Byron Nuclear Power Plant and many others across the state
By Ali Rasper
Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The future of the Byron Nuclear Power Plant hangs in limbo as Illinois lawmakers fight to pass energy legislation. However, both Democrats and Republicans struggle to agree on what’s the right move.

Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) says the nuclear portion of the proposal is agreed to. Still, what hasn’t been decided is the portion that would put coal and natural gas out of business. Chesney says he fully supports keeping nuclear plants open, considering they supply jobs to more than 800 Illinois residents in Byron alone. Chesney hopes lawmakers can come to a decision soon.

“I couldn’t imagine having a job in Byron right now and not knowing if you’re going to have a job in six months and knowing that the Governor is literally holding you hostage because of a bunch of environmentalists in Chicago,” Chesney said. “It’s outrageous.”

They Byron Nuclear Power Plant falls inside of Chesney’s district which makes this issue even more important to him.

“What we don’t want is the green new deal of Illinois,” Chesney said. “We don’t want to put thousands of people out of work. We don’t want to trample on people’s property rights and we just want to save nuclear and have a common sense proposal like we’ve done in the past.”

