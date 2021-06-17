Advertisement

‘If it’s not safe we’re not having the event’ Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday

By Brandon Giesey
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - As the state entered phase five of the restore Illinois plan, excitement grew for Stateliners who frequent Old Settlers Days. A catastrophic explosion at the Chemtool plant put everything on hold.

“I just think the community needs this we’ve had a rough year,” Village of Rockton President John Peterson said. “We had that very frank conversation, if it’s unsafe just tell us and we will cancel the event.”

Settlers Park was included in the first evacuation zone map released by the village. Peterson expects a new map will be drawn before Thursday’s kickoff.

“We’re going to have a new map actually tomorrow,” Peterson said. “We’ll be well outside of the evacuation area with the new map.”

Even if a new map is drawn some community members feel it might not be the best idea for the festival to take place.

“It’s very confusing,” Rockton resident Alyssa King said. “You are telling us that we can’t come home today, you don’t have a time frame until we are technically allowed to come home, but you are going to continue on with Old Settlers Days.”

Peterson says the four-day music fest would not go on if it was not safe, and specialists are evaluating the conditions.

“We had EPA air testing people on site today taking real live readings here on OSD’s grounds,” Peterson said.

King goes to the festival every year. She says she would love to continue that tradition but for now, health is more important.

“It sucks that I can’t go but I have to keep myself and my children safe that’s more important to me,” King said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire
If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work...
UPDATE: Barriers lifted on Rockton roads, officials still say to avoid area
The fire, which has consumed the entire Chemtool facility, forced the evacuation of scores of...
Barriers being installed within Rock River, one mile evacuation radius still in place
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius

Latest News

Orangeville softball finishes third in Class 1A
Orangeville softball finishes third in Class 1A
The Pec playhouse board gave its approval to rebuild the theater with an anticipated opening...
The show goes on at Pec Playhouse
OSD
‘If it’s not safe we’re not having the event’ Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
Driver runs red light, leaves truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford