ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Slight chance for a few passing showers this morning then a mix of sun and clouds with highs climbing to the low 90′s. Thunderstorm chance increase tonight with a slight risk for severe storms. Back to the 90′s tomorrow with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and low humidity on Saturday with highs in the upper 80′s.

