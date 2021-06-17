Freeport police continue to investigate Thursday morning shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police in Freeport are investigating another shooting Thursday morning in a residential area.

The shooting left a man in critical condition. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Police are still looking for the person who shot a Freeport man in his 30′s before running away from the scene.

Investigators said the shooting took place in the 400 block of N. Nursery Avenue in Freeport. The 35-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with what’s being described as life-threatening injuries.

“We are getting to the scene a lot quicker than we had. We are relying on our own ears or people calling us, we still want people to call us because it helps confirm that there is something going on out there,” said City Manager Randy Bukas.

Since the addition of the ShotSpotter program two month’s ago, officials can respond to shootings a lot quicker, but there is still more work to do.

The reason for the shooting remains unknown.

According to officials, the warmer weather is one reason for the increase in criminal activity. They said violence in Freeport is ‘nothing out of the ordinary’. Despite an increase in violence in some areas and a decrease in violence in other areas, Officials said the city is the safest it has ever been.

There is at least one neighborhood watch committee in each of the city’s seven wards. Committees haven’t met that often due to the pandemic, but meetings are back on the schedule. The city also created Staff on the Street, which gives residents a chance to get to know Freeport’s staff and aldermen.

In addition, Freeport Police are in the process of hiring new officers. Currently, four cadets are close to graduating from the academy.

At this time, police are not releasing any of the suspect’s information. Police ask anyone with information or video evidence regarding the shooting to contact the Freeport Police Department Directly or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

