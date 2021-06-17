Advertisement

Freeport police continue to investigate Thursday morning shooting

The shooting left a man in critical condition.
By Anthony Ferretti
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police in Freeport are investigating another shooting Thursday morning in a residential area.

The shooting left a man in critical condition. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Police are still looking for the person who shot a Freeport man in his 30′s before running away from the scene.

Investigators said the shooting took place in the 400 block of N. Nursery Avenue in Freeport. The 35-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with what’s being described as life-threatening injuries.

“We are getting to the scene a lot quicker than we had. We are relying on our own ears or people calling us, we still want people to call us because it helps confirm that there is something going on out there,” said City Manager Randy Bukas.

Since the addition of the ShotSpotter program two month’s ago, officials can respond to shootings a lot quicker, but there is still more work to do.

“We are getting to the scene a lot quicker than we had. We are relying on our own ears or people calling us, we still want people to call us because it helps confirm that there is something going on out there,” Bukas said.

The reason for the shooting remains unknown.

According to officials, the warmer weather is one reason for the increase in criminal activity. They said violence in Freeport is ‘nothing out of the ordinary’. Despite an increase in violence in some areas and a decrease in violence in other areas, Officials said the city is the safest it has ever been.

There is at least one neighborhood watch committee in each of the city’s seven wards. Committees haven’t met that often due to the pandemic, but meetings are back on the schedule. The city also created Staff on the Street, which gives residents a chance to get to know Freeport’s staff and aldermen.

In addition, Freeport Police are in the process of hiring new officers. Currently, four cadets are close to graduating from the academy.

At this time, police are not releasing any of the suspect’s information. Police ask anyone with information or video evidence regarding the shooting to contact the Freeport Police Department Directly or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Springfield, Ill.
Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth official holiday
ChemTool Inc. Update
Public health and environmental leaders provide latest update on Chemtool explosion
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Post-pandemic loans First at Four 6.17
Post-pandemic student loans
In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 photo, voters cast their ballots during early voting in...
Pritzker signs legislation expanding curbside voting, permanent vote by mail registries
The U.S. Department of Labor estimates 27,812 new unemployment claims were filed during the...
More than 27K unemployment claims filed in Ill. last week