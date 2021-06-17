Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Springfield, Ill.
Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth official holiday
Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday despite Chemtool fire
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
ChemTool Inc. Update
Public health and environmental leaders provide latest update on Chemtool explosion

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
A 41-year-old man was found guilty of first degree murder after a jury trial for the 2010...
Man already in prison found guilty of 2010 Rockford murder
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships
In an effort to boost lagging vaccination rates in Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday...
Ill. to offer $7M in prizes, $3M in scholarships through vaccine lottery