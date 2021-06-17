$3.3M awarded to first responders across Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal announced recipients of the 2021 Small Equipment Grant Program.

A total of $3.3 million was awarded to 149 fire departments, districts and EMS providers across the state. The OSFM received 448 applications, requesting around $10.5 million in funding for this grant period, according to the governor’s office.

“First responders put their lives on the line every single day to do the critical work of protecting Illinois’ communities. I am pleased to award $3.3 million in small equipment grants to 149 fire departments and EMS providers throughout the state, providing critical funding that will enable the purchase of new firefighting and ambulance equipment,” Gov. Pritzker said. “On behalf of all Illinois residents, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to first responders for the work they do and their ongoing efforts to maintain the safety of our families and communities.”

The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase.

Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying, according to the governor’s office.

Grant recipients and awards are listed below. You can find the complete list here.

Carroll:

Thomson Fire Protection District- $23,783.90

Dekalb:

Sycamore Fire Department- $13,363.98

Jo Davies:

Apple River Fire Protection District- $26,000

East Dubuque Fire Department- $23,934

LaSalle:

Oglesby Fire Department- $21,995

Sheridan Community Fire Protection District- $26,000

Tonica Volunteer Fire Department, Inc.- $25,528

McHenry:

Marengo Fire Protection District- $26,000

Ogle:

Oregon Fire Protection District- $24,500

Stephenson:

Freeport Fire Department- $12,950

Orangeville Fire Protection District- $20,260

Rock City Fire Protection District- $23,745

Whiteside:

Rock Falls Fire Department- $26,000

Will:

Beecher Fire Protection District- $26,000

Northwest Homer Fire Protection District- $25,650

Winnebago:

Blackhawk Fire Protection District- $26,000

New Milford Fire Protection District- $26,000

Win Bur Sew Fire Protection District- $22,008

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.