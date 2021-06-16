SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA offers free child care during caregiver vaccinations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA is offering a safe space for children while their parents or caregivers get vaccinated.

In support of a White House initiative to remove barriers to individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, YMCA’s serving more than 500 communities in 38 states have agreed to offer free, drop-in child care during vaccination appointments for parents and caregivers who need it.

Vaccination care is available during regular Kids’ Care hours at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA location only, 200 Y Blvd. in Rockford. Advanced registration is required. The service is free and participants do not need to be YMCA members.

Kids’ Care Hours

Mon-Fri: 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon

Click here to access registration. For further information, email info@rockriverymca.org.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.