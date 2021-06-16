Wisconsin crews help fight Chemtool fire in Rockton

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Chemtool fire raged in Rockton Monday, crews in Wisconsin stepped up to help fight the flames. The biggest response came from Rock County, where fire departments sent fifteen units across the border.

City of Beloit Fire Department deputy chief Joseph Murray arrived to work Monday morning to see a wall of smoke. Beloit is just miles from the fire, but no city residents were impacted.

“What they have is not only a structure fire but also a hazardous materials incident,” Murray explained.

Murray said the call for aid came in around 7 a.m. Beloit sent three firefighters and an engine across the border.

“The amount of labor that goes on in a fire that size, they could be pulled in as a backup crew,” Murray explained.

Firefighters eventually had to evacuate the area closest to the fire, but Beloit’s crew stayed into the evening Monday to help monitor the situation.

“They were available to handle any grass fires or secondary fires potentially in the area,” Murray said.

Beloit helped provide other resources too. The fire strained Rockton’s water supply, so Beloit lent some of theirs.

“The firefighters involved with the Rockton response were able to come to South Beloit with the water we provided to fill up their tanker trucks,” explained strategic communications director Sarah Lock.

Lock said the city supplied extra water until Tuesday morning, balancing Rockton’s needs with their own community’s.

“We had asked residents to be cautious with watering lawns and washing cars unnecessarily,” she explained.

Both Murray and Lock said they are glad to help, and communities around the state line often step in to lend a hand, but in this situation, it is not without risk.

“We are concerned about [the firefighters] because there are exposure issues, there’s contamination issues and obviously, we want everybody to be safe,” Murray said.

The fire has continued to burn into Tuesday, but Murray and Lock said they have not heard additional requests for help. They are prepared to step in again if needed, but both hope this kind of incident never happens again.

“Probably once in a career event for anybody involved in the fire service,” Murray said.

NBC15 also reached out to Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Wisconsin National Guard and the Madison Fire Department. The agencies said they have not yet received requests for help in Illinois, but they are standing by and ready to mobilize if needed. The Madison Fire Department told NBC15 if their help is needed, it will likely be specialized units like the HAZMAT team or Heavy Urban Rescue Team (HURT).

