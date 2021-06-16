Advertisement

Winnebago Co. reports 83 new cases of COVID-19 since June 10

The health department says 227,087 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover
COVID-19 Winnebago County Cover(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 83 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths since June 10.

This brings the total number of cases to 32,173 as of Wednesday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 503. The seven-day positivity rate is now 1.8 percent. The health department says 227,087 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 29 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is a decrease from last Wednesday’s report of 30.  A weekly hospitalization number will be released again on Wednesday.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire
If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work...
UPDATE: Barriers lifted on Rockton roads, officials still say to avoid area
The fire, which has consumed the entire Chemtool facility, forced the evacuation of scores of...
Barriers being installed within Rock River, one mile evacuation radius still in place
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius

Latest News

Orangeville softball finishes third in Class 1A
Orangeville softball finishes third in Class 1A
The Pec playhouse board gave its approval to rebuild the theater with an anticipated opening...
The show goes on at Pec Playhouse
OSD
‘If it’s not safe we’re not having the event’ Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday
‘If it’s not safe we’re not having the event’ Old Settlers Days festival to kick off Thursday
The intersection of School Street and N. Central Avenue is shut down as officers investigate...
Driver runs red light, leaves truck driver injured after rollover crash in Rockford