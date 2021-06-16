Advertisement

Tropical weather brewing in Gulf expected to bring heavy rain to Southeast

Forecast maps show the system making landfall in southern Louisiana and spreading heavy rain through much of the Southeast.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Ed Payne
Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) – The National Hurricane Center has its eye on the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

A disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms there could mean a soggy weekend for the Deep South.

Over the next 48 hours, there’s a 70% chance of the unsettled weather in the Bay of Campeche forming into a tropical depression or storm before moving north. Those chances increase to 90% over the next five days.

By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts could top 10 inches in some areas.

If the system becomes a tropical storm, it will be the third named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and be called Claudette.

