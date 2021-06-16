Rockton residents flock to area hotels as evacuation order remains in place

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Phones ring off the hook at area hotels as an evacuation order remains in effect for hundreds of Rockton residents.

Karolina Richins works the front desk at the Holiday Inn Express in Beloit and says rooms sold out Monday night as hundreds of displaced residents searched for shelter.

“I pull in the parking lot this morning and saw a lot of cars,” said Richins.

Nicole Hill recalls seeing the massive cloud of smoke Monday morning. Plumes that put her up in a hotel.

“Just scary,” said Hill. “I’m glad everybody made it out safe. About 9:30-9:45 we were asked to evacuate the area.”

As Richins holds down the hotels front desk she greeted worried residents and listened to their concerns, but her heart swelled for rescue crew members.

“I’ve also seen a couple first responders come in very exhausted and I just feel bad,” said Richins.” I wish I could give them all a hug.”

