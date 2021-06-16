Advertisement

Rockton residents flock to area hotels as evacuation order remains in place

Managers say they are offering special rates to those impacted by the fire.
Phones ring off the hook at area hotels as an evacuation order remains in effect for hundreds...
Phones ring off the hook at area hotels as an evacuation order remains in effect for hundreds of Rockton residents.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Phones ring off the hook at area hotels as an evacuation order remains in effect for hundreds of Rockton residents.

Karolina Richins works the front desk at the Holiday Inn Express in Beloit and says rooms sold out Monday night as hundreds of displaced residents searched for shelter.

“I pull in the parking lot this morning and saw a lot of cars,” said Richins.

Nicole Hill recalls seeing the massive cloud of smoke Monday morning. Plumes that put her up in a hotel.

“Just scary,” said Hill. “I’m glad everybody made it out safe. About 9:30-9:45 we were asked to evacuate the area.”

As Richins holds down the hotels front desk she greeted worried residents and listened to their concerns, but her heart swelled for rescue crew members.

“I’ve also seen a couple first responders come in very exhausted and I just feel bad,” said Richins.” I wish I could give them all a hug.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius
Rockford Fire Department ambulance involved in crash.
Two Rockford FD personnel injured after ambulance involved in Rockford crash
If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work...
Road closures in place after Rockton Chemtool fire

Latest News

Fire suppression efforts continue
Evacuation order extends at least one more night for Rockton residents, following chemical explosion
Fire suppression efforts will continue throughout the night
Evacuation order extends at least one more night for Rockton residents
City First Church Food Distribution
City First Church food drive to include baby diapers, wipes
Chemtool fire cleanup
Village of Rockton begins clean-up efforts after Chemtool fire scatters ash and debris