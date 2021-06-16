Rockford teachers eligible for $1k funding match on STEM projects

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford teachers are eligible for a share of UScellular’s $100,000 commitment to DonorsChoose to support teachers and their students this summer to help them prepare for the next school year.

DonorsChoose is a non-profit organization that connects public school teachers with interested donors who want to support classroom projects.

Teachers are able to request funding for their classroom projects by visiting here. While funds last, UScellular will provide a 1:1 funding match for classroom projects that are within the regions that UScellular serves, $1,000 or less and have a Science, Technology, Engineering or Math focus.

Classrooms that receive UScellular funding will be in communities where 90 percent or more of the students are from low-income households. The $100,000 donation from UScellular will take place this summer to help teachers prepare for the return of students to classrooms in the fall, with 10 percent of the funding going towards projects that directly address summer school needs.

