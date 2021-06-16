Polo man sentenced to more than 10 years for burglary

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 29-year-old Polo man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after being convicted for residential burglary from an Aug. 2020 incident.

In August of 2020, the Polo Police Department investigated a firearm theft from a residence in Polo. During the investigation, Devin T. Williams was named a suspect.

The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized. Judge Redington sentenced Williams on June 16. He will also face three years of mandatory supervised release after his sentence.

