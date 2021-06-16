Plenty of Sunshine Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny with north winds 5 - 10 MPH and a high in the upper 80′s today. Clear tonight with lows in the upper 50′s. 90′s for highs Thursday and Friday with the return of humidity. Increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms to push through Thursday night. Storm Prediction Center has put us under a slight risk category for severe storms. We will monitor that potential.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.