Parent company of Forest Plaza in Rockford files for bankruptcy

Officials say by filing for Chapter 11 this will help them continue to own and operate its properties.
As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.
By Kristin Camiliere
Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As local shopping malls make a comeback post pandemic, not all are able to recover.

Kristina Baker owns The Pottery Lounge in Rockford’s Forest Plaza. She says like many businesses 2020 was tough as the pandemic forced the shopping center’s parent company, Washington Prime Group, to file for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

The company says the decision will help them stay afloat and keep stores in business like Baker’s. Baker says since the state has fully reopened she’s seen more foot traffic.

“It’s picking up quite a bit with restrictions being lighter and people getting their vaccinations,” said Baker.

Strip malls are often an enticing in the summer months as people can pop in and out of stores. A unique feature other local outdoor mall officials hope is appealing this season.

“Everything is close to get to and easy to get to and we have a lovely courtyard area where you can grab a coffee and a scone and sit outside in the beautiful weather,” said Edgebrook Shops Marketing Coordinator Sandy Dingus.

Baker says while her shop has adapted to the challenges of the pandemic, she’s happy to welcome more people inside.

“With being locked down last year it’s hard to tell if people are going to want to be out more and gatherings or if they want to take pieces to go it’s kind of hard to judge, but I anticipate a lot more with the events opening back up,” said Baker.

