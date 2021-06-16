Orangeville softball ready for state title run in Peoria

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Three straight sectional titles, and one possibly robbed by the pandemic fuel a small town softball group out in Orangeville. After a year of unknowns, the accomplishments begin to pile up for the ladies in purple.

“We’re making the best of it and going out with a bang in our senior year.”

From freshman to senior year Tori Plowman is no stranger to post-season play. The Broncos have feasted on sectional titles in each of those seasons, but in her final run, she has bigger things on her plate, a state title.

“I’m very excited we’re making history here at Orangeville,” Plowman said. “It’s great because the last time to go to state was in 1989 for football so it’s great being able to go back.”

Making history and blazing trails at Orangeville.

“They are the first actual girls’ team to go to state,” Head coach Lon Scheuerell said. “We’ve had some girls go that went to state for track before but this is the first girls’ team from Orangeville to make it.”

The Broncos captured the super-sectional plaque Monday night and will head to Peoria to compete for a state title. Their first challenge is a team they know all too well.

“We’re playing Glassford Illini Bluffs and they are a very talented team,” Scheuerell said. “We played them two years ago in a very tight game and I know these kids are looking forward to the opportunity to play them again.”

The two met with a trip to state on the line in 2019, Illini bluffs won 4-2. The Broncos are determined to ensure that is not the outcome in 2021.

“Last time we went down there it was our first game on a turf field,” Scheuerell said. “In the first inning, we gave up three runs of the four and had some defensive miscues

“We know we can hit off this team because we did it two years ago,” Junior shortstop Tessa Janecke said. “It’s going to be the same pitcher I think we will do well.”

First pitch in semi-final action is at 10 A.M. on Wednesday. If the Broncos win they will play in the state championship game at 2 P.M.

