New findings to be explored during virtual STEM café

During Wednesday night’s virtual STEM café, experts from Northern Illinois University will explore new findings.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While many of us are eager to take advantage of the sunshine, warmer temperatures and getting back into our fitness routines, another bonus of pumping iron is boosting brain health.

During Wednesday night’s virtual STEM café, experts from Northern Illinois University will explore new findings, which delve into the impact exercise has in preventing the development of strokes, dementia or other cognitive impairments.

Jamie Mayer, speech pathologist and associate professor in the NIU School of Allied Health and Communicative Disorders, joined WIFR on Wednesday.

