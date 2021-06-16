Advertisement

Mercyhealth hospital breaks ground on Crystal Lake medical center

Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea says the project is 25 years in the making and the end of a long journey for area leaders.
By Ali Rasper
Updated: 4 hours ago
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WIFR) - Mercyhealth hospital expanded their services when they broke ground Wednesday in Crystal Lake for their newest emergency medical center.

Not only will this give Crystal Lake a 24/7 emergency department complete with a helicopter landing pad, it will also create nearly 350 new jobs for residents in the community. Mercyhealth President and CEO Javon Bea says the project is 25 years in the making and the end of a long journey for area leaders.

“This is really a major significant day for this community,” Bea said. “This is the first time ever that Crystal Lake will have 24/7, 365 access to emergency trauma physicians.”

The new hospital will be staffed with board certified emergency physicians and will be able to treat anything from heart conditions to head injuries and other common emergencies. Neurologist and Mercyhealth McHenry County Associate Medical Director Dr. Amarish Dave says this will greatly impact the community.

“This new level of integrated care from the doctors office to the hospital will help improve the quality of care we provide our patients by providing a seamless exchange of information, improve communication from the clinical staff to the hospital,” Dave said.

The $105 million facility will have an ICU unit, surgery suites, emergency care and diagnostic services. Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Eich says this new facility will give Crystal Lake residents access to emergency services which have been lacking in the area for decades. While area leaders are excited about the project, some say it’s about something more.

“Despite the long and winding road taken to get to this momentous occasion, I think it’s important to remember that today is not really about the building that we’re breaking ground for,” Eich said. “Today is about improving the health of the people in the communities we live in and that we work for.”

While construction just began, the hospital is expected to open its’ facility to the public starting in the summer of 2023.

