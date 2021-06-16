Advertisement

June 16 birthdays

By MC
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 16 birthdays

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire
If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work...
UPDATE: Barriers lifted on Rockton roads, officials still say to avoid area
The fire, which has consumed the entire Chemtool facility, forced the evacuation of scores of...
Barriers being installed within Rock River, one mile evacuation radius still in place
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius

Latest News

The SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA is offering a safe space for children while their parents...
SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA offers free child care during caregiver vaccinations
Fire crews put water on the fire early on but have since said they will let the fire burn...
Evacuation mandate still in place for Rockton area
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for...
First mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus reported in Ill.
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Springfield, Ill.
Gov. Pritzker makes Juneteenth official holiday
Collins Aerospace in Rockford hosted 60 middle school girls for National Introduce a Girl to...
Rockford teachers eligible for $1k funding match on STEM projects