Ice Hogs give back for Autism Awareness Month

By Haley Jordan
Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In honor of Autism Awareness Month back in April, the Ice Hogs and other community partners banded together to raise awareness for the Autism Program at Easterseals and celebrate their charity earnings at the check ceremony today.

This season, the Ice Hogs held a special raffle, auction and had an autism awareness jersey night. They even showcased the official autism awareness puzzle piece logo on the ice. They raised more than $9,000 for the charity.

The team has been involved with the charity for five years now and were originally inspired by Emily, a super fan with autism who has never missed a game.

“We did this after meeting Emily and just seeing her in our locker room and seeing her after the games, “said Ice Hogs head coach Derek King. “Building off of that, I’ve known some people around now that have kids with autism, so you know it’s not a hard decision to be involved in.”

