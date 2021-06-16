FIRST ALERT: Heat, humidity return with severe storms possible late Thursday to early Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We hope you’ve enjoyed the last few days of comfortable weather without high humidity levels. This is going to change beginning Thursday as we are tracking the 90s and higher dew points to return. This will also come with a chance for some severe thunderstorms that may pack quite a punch to many locales across the Stateline.

Expect highs to soar into the 90s for Thursday with increasing humidity levels as the day goes on. The entirety of Thursday looks to be sunny and dry with increasing clouds later in the evening. Most of the showers and storms in the forecast will hold off until after Midnight and continue through early Friday morning.

Humid time return, which will also bring us a southwesterly wind Thursday and help make our atmosphere unstable. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most storms will be overnight and early Friday morning. Thursday should remain dry in its entirety. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Storm energy levels will increase Thursday ahead of the line of storms. These will be very quick and will continue racing southeast, reaching the region by late Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Stateline under a Slight Risk (Category 2 of 5) risk for severe weather beginning late Thursday through early Friday morning.

A slight risk (category 2 of 5) for severe weather risk exists for the Stateline Thursday night and early Friday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The heat and higher humidity levels Thursday will help set up an atmosphere potentially prime for severe weather. One good thing though is these storms will mainly be overnight. The atmosphere also tends to lose some energy once the sun goes down but our atmosphere will still have enough moisture in it to bring the storms in.

Because of the heat and humidity, storm energy values will be high earlier in the evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

One thing that may hinder severe storm development will be that it'll occur at night, with less storm energy in the atmosphere. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Thunderstorms are likely Thursday evening and overnight, potentially lingering into Friday morning. Some storms could be severe Thursday evening. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The biggest threat from the quick-moving storms will be damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall in spots. It’s too early to pinpoint which exact spots will get the heaviest rain but when this occurs, this will be well-needed rain and may cause some localized flooding. The main reason for that threat is because our grounds are so dry, they will initially have a tough time holding bigger amounts of water.

Heavy rainfall could also result in an isolated flash flooding threat. Damaging winds are the main threat. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Some hit-or-miss storms will continue through Friday morning and then we’ll quickly quiet down and turn sunny once again. The heat and humidity will continue through most of the weekend. As for Father’s Day on Sunday, this is our next rain and storm chance in the forecast. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have any outdoor plans that day.

Storms will quickly exit during Friday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Northwesterly flow returns Friday following the rain overnight before. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

