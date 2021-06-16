Evacuation order extends at least one more night for Rockton residents, following chemical explosion

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Fire suppression efforts are underway, but evacuation mandates remain in tact, after Monday’s chemical explosion at Chemtool in Rockton.

According to the Winnebago County Public Health Department, the evacuation for Rockton residents is extended to Wednesday, and everyone within a 3 mile radius must wear a mask.

The Winnebago County Public Health Department has 24 hour air monitoring operations in place. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency said they have been testing the air quality, and they discovered low levels of hydrogen cyanide. The Illinois EPA suspects this has to do with Monday night’s air inversion, which is why they advise those in the area to wear a mask.

In addition to air quality testing, the Illinois EPA is also conducting water quality testing. They dug two trenches on the western and southern side of the Rock River to collect fire suppression runoff. They are also responsible for installing absorbent booms to protect pollutants from reaching the water. So far, the Illinois EPA reports no contaminants in the water they’ve tested.

“We have emergency response contractors vacuuming up anything that should reach the trench. Then profile it, to get it to the right place to get disposed of,” said Illinois EPA Emergency Response Manager, Bobby Elzie. “The EPA is also doing multiple samples on the Rock River. One upstream and three downstream to collect a wide variety of potential contaminants. Currently, we have seen no contaminants whatsoever.”

Elzie said they will continue to collect various water samples in the Rock River to ensure no pollutants have reached the water supply.

Fire suppression began at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, and Rockton Fire Chief, Kirk Wilson, said it will continue throughout the night.

Another media update will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning at South Beloit High School.

