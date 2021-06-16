Advertisement

Evacuation mandate still in place for Rockton area

First responders say you should not be alarmed if you see flare ups of flame hot spots.
Fire crews put water on the fire early on but have since said they will let the fire burn...
Fire crews put water on the fire early on but have since said they will let the fire burn itself out -- something that could take days.(CBS)
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - The air quality is not safe to lift the evacuation mandate for the one-mile radius from the Chemtool plant in Rockton as of Wednesday afternoon.

That information came from Rockton Fire Chief, Kirk Wilson. The mask recommendation for those within a 3-mile radius of the Chemtool plant has been lifted.

On Tuesday night, we learned there were low levels of hydrogen cyanide lingering in the air. The Winnebago County Health Department continues to monitor these levels.

Fire suppression measures persist. First responders say you should not be alarmed if you see flare ups of flame hot spots.

Rockton Fire Department said they are happy to report there is no release of toxins in the waterways, after tests came back from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

WIFR has heard from several in the Rockton community who are feeling some of this aftermath: from burning throats, coughing and watery eyes. The Rockton Fire Department said to evacuate if you are feeling these effects and you live beyond the one-mile radius.

For those who are still cleaning up debris, practice the same measures. Do not touch the debris with your bare hands, try to rake it to an isolated location away from pets. Refer to the Winnebago County Health Department for how to properly dispose of remnants.

The timeline remains unclear about the fire investigation. This includes how the fire started, long term effects, etc. First responders ask the community for patience, they want evacuees to return home to Rockton safely and quickly.

As far as Old Settler’s Days, leaders are still planning to move forward with the event. However, the evacuation order must lift for OSD to continue. First responders are hopeful we’ll know more soon.

