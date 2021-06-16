Comfort dogs come to town for residents impacted by Chemtool explosion

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - One area organization brings comfort dogs to Rockton to help area residents following the Chemtool fire.

Lutheran Church Charities comfort dogs wag their tails at Roscoe Middle School and the Rockton Fire Department Wednesday afternoon for people to pet. The church brought five dogs from the surrounding area to help comfort and relax the evacuees and first responders.

‘”They are able to pet the dog, the dogs don’t talk, they don’t ask questions, or offer commentary, they just listen, and sometimes in just petting a dog, and slowing down a little bit, it gives you a chance to kind of reboot,” said Handler Libby Robertson.

