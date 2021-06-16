Advertisement

Cleveland woman sentenced to Ill. prison for identity theft

Identity theft is on the rise in the Mid-South, but a new investigative unit is taking aim at the problem and is out to catch the crooks.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 6 hours ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 52-year-old Cleveland, Ohio woman was sentenced to four years in prison in the Illinois Department of Corrections for identity theft.

In March of 2021, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and the Byron Police Department investigated a woman cashing stolen checks using false identities at the Stillman Bank locations in Oregon and Byron, according to the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, Tanya E. Thomas of Cleveland, was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

On June 2, Judge John Redington sentenced Thomas.

