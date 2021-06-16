Chemtool explosion pollution could impact livestock in the region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Farms in the area could be impacted by polluted air from the Chemtool explosion. Stanley Jay Solomon of the University of Illinois Extension in Freeport specializes in environment and energy. He said the two main concerns are animals breathing in the polluted air and eating contaminated items.

“So, the chemical residue. What’s the reaction inside? We don’t know much about the chemicals that are in there for sure. It’s not a huge thing at this point,” said Solomon. “It’s just anything that’s not necessarily something the animal was used to eating or designed to be eating, is probably not good for them.”

He said if the livestock was moved out of the direct path of the smoke, they should be okay.

“I think about it kind of like we would post tornado. There’s just stuff we need to get out of there. From what we heard the livestock producers in the area right now have not had a problem with that, and have been able to get the animals and get them out of it,” said Solomon.

He said crops that are in the vegetative state should be okay, but he is concerned about hay crops.

“A little more concerned about the hay crops that are down or ready to be harvested. Because there we might have some of the debris,” said Solomon. “More of the soot and ash collected on it, especially if you’ve got hay that’s already down ready to be baled.”

As of right now, he said he has not received any reports of problems at any farms. However, him and his team at the university will continue researching to be prepared with solutions. If any farmers report a negative impact on their livestock or crops, Solomon said they can help with ventilation or by studying samples that are sent to the lab.

