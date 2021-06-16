Beat the drought: outside water ban in Cherry Valley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “A farmer said, ‘don’t ever curse the rain,’ and I’ll never forget that,” said lifetime Cherry Valley resident Tom Schulenburg.

Schulenburg says he’s witnessed flooding in the village, but never a summer as dry as this one.

“Are you using bottled water instead of running your faucet, or are you just being mindful of using water?” he’s asked.

“I drink a lot of beer,” he responds.

While many lawns are in dire need of water, the village puts an outdoor watering ban in place.

“We’re really stressing that everybody try and conserve water as much as they can,” said village president Jim Claeyssen.

Cherry Valley’s water supply has been scarce for the past week and a half, but the demand isn’t scarce due to the hot and dry conditions.

“The issue that we’re having is that we have four wells and two towers, and we simply can’t keep up with the demand,” Claeyssen said. “As a matter of fact, within the last week and a half, the demand has almost doubled in size.”

The village originally put a sprinkler restriction in place, but now residents are being told to completely shut off the sprinklers and hoses

‘We have not ever had to do an outdoor watering ban like this before,” Claeyssen said. “We’ve had to do sprinkling restrictions about 10 years ago, but other than that, we haven’t had a problem.”

Claeyssen asks residents to do their part to conserve water. He hopes to lift the ban once Mother Nature decides to deliver a much needed drink.

“Everybody wants to help out, so you don’t want to use too much water, so I follow the rules,” Schulenburg said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.