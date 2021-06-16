Advertisement

Beat the drought: outside water ban in Cherry Valley

Schulenburg says he’s never seen a summer as dry as this one
By Haley Jordan
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “A farmer said, ‘don’t ever curse the rain,’ and I’ll never forget that,” said lifetime Cherry Valley resident Tom Schulenburg.

Schulenburg says he’s witnessed flooding in the village, but never a summer as dry as this one.

“Are you using bottled water instead of running your faucet, or are you just being mindful of using water?” he’s asked.

“I drink a lot of beer,” he responds.

While many lawns are in dire need of water, the village puts an outdoor watering ban in place.

“We’re really stressing that everybody try and conserve water as much as they can,” said village president Jim Claeyssen.

Cherry Valley’s water supply has been scarce for the past week and a half, but the demand isn’t scarce due to the hot and dry conditions.

“The issue that we’re having is that we have four wells and two towers, and we simply can’t keep up with the demand,” Claeyssen said. “As a matter of fact, within the last week and a half, the demand has almost doubled in size.”

The village originally put a sprinkler restriction in place, but now residents are being told to completely shut off the sprinklers and hoses

‘We have not ever had to do an outdoor watering ban like this before,” Claeyssen said. “We’ve had to do sprinkling restrictions about 10 years ago, but other than that, we haven’t had a problem.”

Claeyssen asks residents to do their part to conserve water. He hopes to lift the ban once Mother Nature decides to deliver a much needed drink.

“Everybody wants to help out, so you don’t want to use too much water, so I follow the rules,” Schulenburg said.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire
If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work...
Road closures in place after Rockton Chemtool fire
The fire, which has consumed the entire Chemtool facility, forced the evacuation of scores of...
Barriers being installed within Rock River, one mile evacuation radius still in place
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius

Latest News

orangeville
Orangeville softball ready for state title run in Peoria
Area environment experts say no signs yet of negative impacts, but they will continue...
Chemtool explosion pollution could impact livestock in the region
The team has been involved with the charity for five years now.
Ice Hogs give back for Autism Awareness Month
Easterly winds will keep the Chemtool smoke plume over largely unpopulated areas overnight.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 6/15/2021