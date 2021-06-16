Another winner ahead Wednesday before heat, humidity, active storms threaten Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard to draw up days more meteorologically perfect than the past two have been in the Stateline. Bright sunshine, warm, but not hot temperatures, low humidity, as well as a nice breeze have made for just phenomenal days early this week, and a third straight day featuring these conditions is on tap Wednesday. Bright sunshine will dominate from start to finish, with a gentle northerly or northeasterly breeze will keep temperature and humidity levels extremely tolerable.

Another picture perfect day is on tap Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll need to fire up the A/C, in all likelihood Thursday, as winds turn back around from the south and then the southwest, bringing another round of heat and humidity back to the Stateline. Temperatures appear likely to reach the middle 90s Thursday, and while humidity levels do climb, they shouldn’t be quite as oppressive as they were last week.

Sunshine and southerly winds will be the driving forces behind a significantly warmer and more humid day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday night, we’ll be watching a complex of showers and thunderstorms which will originate to our northwest, eventually cascading southeastward into our neck of the woods late in the evening or during the overnight hours.

Showers and storms look to arrive right around the midnight hour. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With the added moisture in the atmosphere, these storms will have the capability of producing some rather heavy rainfall at times, and a few wind gusts aren’t to be ruled out either. However, it’s likely the storms will be weakening somewhat on their approach to our area. I appears increasingly likely that areas north and west of the Stateline are the more likely candidates to be on the receiving end of the stronger storms. Here, the risk assessment is being marginal in nature.

The main severe weather threat is positioned to the northwest of the Stateline Thursday night, though a few storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and storms will leave the area rather quickly, likely in time for the morning commute. The rest of Friday’s to be sunny, hot and increasingly steamy. Another day in the mid-90s appears to be in the cards before much cooler, much less humid air arrives in time to kick off Father’s Day weekend.

Most, if not all of the showers and storms will be exiting shortly after sunrise Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll watch for another chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day on Father’s Day, with the better chances arriving Sunday night.

