Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Tennessee for missing 5-year-old

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl in Tennessee.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Summer was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink shirt and was possibly barefoot.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter that she was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference at the Illinois Department of...
Gov. Pritzker deploys Ill. National Guard after Chemtool fire
If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work...
UPDATE: Barriers lifted on Rockton roads, officials still say to avoid area
The fire, which has consumed the entire Chemtool facility, forced the evacuation of scores of...
Barriers being installed within Rock River, one mile evacuation radius still in place
According to the Rockton (Ill.) fire chief, an area within a one-mile radius of the Chemtool...
Doctors recommend masks after Chemtool fire, evacuation zone now one mile radius

Latest News

President Biden on historic Putin summit: "I did what I came to do."
President Biden on historic Putin summit: 'I did what I came to do'
Chloe adopted by a family who understands what it's like to have a leg amputated.
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former...
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
The SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA is offering a safe space for children while their parents...
SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA offers free child care during caregiver vaccinations