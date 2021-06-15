Woman stabbed, then hits 11-year-old girl with car, Rockford PD says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Rockford woman was charged with aggravated battery after a Sunday afternoon incident.

On Sunday, June 13, at 2:30 p.m., Rockford police were sent to the 600 block of Score Street at Orton Keyes for a report of a stabbing victim and a child hit by a car, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned there was a physical altercation and a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Destiny Miles, had what appeared to be non-life-threatening stab wounds. She attempted to leave the area in a vehicle and as she did so, she struck an 11-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Miles was then charged with aggravated battery, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.