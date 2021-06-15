Advertisement

Woman stabbed, then hits 11-year-old girl with car, Rockford PD says

Rockford police were sent to the 600 block of Score Street at Orton Keyes for a report of a stabbing victim and a child hit by a car.
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old Rockford woman was charged with aggravated battery after a Sunday afternoon incident.

On Sunday, June 13, at 2:30 p.m., Rockford police were sent to the 600 block of Score Street at Orton Keyes for a report of a stabbing victim and a child hit by a car, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned there was a physical altercation and a woman, later identified as 21-year-old Destiny Miles, had what appeared to be non-life-threatening stab wounds. She attempted to leave the area in a vehicle and as she did so, she struck an 11-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Miles was then charged with aggravated battery, according to the Rockford Police Department.

