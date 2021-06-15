Winnebago Co. under disaster proclamation after Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County is now under a disaster proclamation following the massive fire at the Chemtool chemical plant in Rockton Monday morning.

After recommendation by the Director of the Winnebago County Emergency Management Agency, Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli proclaimed the disaster emergency, citing a significant and hazardous fire occurred at the Chemtool facility.

The proclamation is in place until June 21, unless extended by the Winnebago County Board.

