Velvet Robot Coffee Lab owner shares details about new location, what to expect

Carner talked about the new coffee shop location and what inspired the expansion.
By Ethan Rosuck and Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With restrictions lifted and people searching for fun and interesting places to check out, we thought we would take a peek around Rockford and share some fun spots!

Velvet Robot Coffee Lab owner Justin Carner Joined WIFR to talk about their new location — with Elaine and Ethan in the studio here in Rockford!

