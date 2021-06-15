Two teens charged in Rockford traffic crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two teens received charges for their involvement in a traffic accident Monday morning.

On Monday, June 14 at 1:10 a.m., Rockford police were sent to the intersection of Charles and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, officers found 20-year-old Edgar Virgen had allegedly struck his sedan into a utility pole, Sam’s Pizza building, and a commercial gas meter at the business.

Virgen and passenger, 19-year-old Jason Pedro, were taken into custody.

According to the Rockford Police Department, Virgen was charged with two counts of driving under the influence in addition to traffic offenses. Pedro was charged with resisting a police officer.

