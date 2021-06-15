Second straight day of free A/C ahead Tuesday
Brief stab of heat looms toward week’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nobody would argue that Monday was a cold day, or even a cool one. But, compared to recent days, it sure felt different. Though high temperatures reached the middle to upper 80s Monday, moisture continued to be sucked out of the atmosphere, allowing humidity levels to continue their plummet, offering a tangible comfort to the day.
Air conditioners are to see their break extended at least a few days, though there are growing signs of heat returning to the area in the not too distant future. The next two days, though, are to be nothing short of spectacular. Abundant sunshine, northerly or northeasterly winds, and low humidity are expected to remain in place both Monday and Tuesday, promising high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Simply put, the next two days are to be nothing short of perfect summer days.
Winds are to shift southwesterly Thursday, allowing for strong warming to get underway once again. Temperatures should have little problem reaching 90°, and likely several degrees more than that. The silver lining is that humidity, while elevated compared to early this week, won’t get out of control this go-around.
Our next weather maker follows Thursday’s heat. An approaching storm system appears poised to bring much of the area some much-needed rainfall beginning Thursday night and lasting through the opening hours of Friday. As things continue to appear at this juncture, wet weather still figures to hold off until Thursday night’s Old Settlers Days concerts, assuming the festival goes on. The best window for rain appears to be between 3:00 and 8:00 Friday morning.
Dry conditions are then expected to reside here through Father’s Day, with our next rain chance slated to arrive Sunday night. Temperatures are still likely to reach the 90s Friday, though humidity will be dropping. Middle 80s are on the docket for highs on Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.