Second straight day of free A/C ahead Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nobody would argue that Monday was a cold day, or even a cool one. But, compared to recent days, it sure felt different. Though high temperatures reached the middle to upper 80s Monday, moisture continued to be sucked out of the atmosphere, allowing humidity levels to continue their plummet, offering a tangible comfort to the day.

For the first time in nearly a week, temperatures failed to reach the 90° mark anywhere in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Air conditioners are to see their break extended at least a few days, though there are growing signs of heat returning to the area in the not too distant future. The next two days, though, are to be nothing short of spectacular. Abundant sunshine, northerly or northeasterly winds, and low humidity are expected to remain in place both Monday and Tuesday, promising high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Simply put, the next two days are to be nothing short of perfect summer days.

Full sunshine's on tap Tuesday, with northerly winds continuing to deliver extremely comfortable air. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine will dominate again Wednesday, as northeast winds keep things nice and comfy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds are to shift southwesterly Thursday, allowing for strong warming to get underway once again. Temperatures should have little problem reaching 90°, and likely several degrees more than that. The silver lining is that humidity, while elevated compared to early this week, won’t get out of control this go-around.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will send temperatures soaring back into the 90s on Thursday, though humidity won't be out of control. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next weather maker follows Thursday’s heat. An approaching storm system appears poised to bring much of the area some much-needed rainfall beginning Thursday night and lasting through the opening hours of Friday. As things continue to appear at this juncture, wet weather still figures to hold off until Thursday night’s Old Settlers Days concerts, assuming the festival goes on. The best window for rain appears to be between 3:00 and 8:00 Friday morning.

Rain's set to arrive either late Thursday night or early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It may be a wet start to the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain's likely to continue for several hours post-sunrise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This quick-hitting storm system will be on its way out of here by mid to late morning Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry conditions are then expected to reside here through Father’s Day, with our next rain chance slated to arrive Sunday night. Temperatures are still likely to reach the 90s Friday, though humidity will be dropping. Middle 80s are on the docket for highs on Saturday and Sunday.

