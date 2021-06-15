Rockton businesses feel support from community during shut down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While down town Rockton shops didn’t expect to close their doors today, two owners said the temporary shut down felt a bit familiar.

“Corbin Fincham owns Cut Throat Corbin Barber shop in Rockton.

“And she’s like dude what are you doing here? We’re supposed to be getting out of here. I’m closing down,” said Fincham.

He closed his business Monday after finding out about the explosion at the nearby Chemtool Manufacturing Plant.

“I think I wrongly told them that I was going to reach out and reschedule. We don’t know,” said Fincham. “I was hoping that by the end of the day or still hoping by the end of the day we have a more clear cut idea of when and where and how we can re-open safely.”

As the smoke continued to fill the air, Fincham said he believes health is a priority over profits.

“But at this point I don’t want to put myself in danger, my other barbers at the shop in danger, and especially our clients,” he said.

Down the road is Dairyhaus Homemade Ice Cream Shop. Owner Brent Murray said after making it through the pandemic, he almost felt prepared for this.

“I think we were all just through something that has changed our perspectives on how we kind of operate in the world and what we’re expecting,” said Murray.

He said at the end of the day, there are more important things than a scoop of ice cream.

“And so when you get another kind of sock in the face that makes you pivot a little bit, maybe it’s not quite as jarring as it maybe was last year,” he said.

Both Fincham and Murray said the community showed support by reaching out and wishing them well on Monday.

