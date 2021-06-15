Rockford PD investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A bullet struck a van that had three small children inside on Sunday afternoon in Rockford.

On Sunday, June 13, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Rockford police officers were sent to Fas Fuel at 4106 Harrison for a report of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the occupants of a silver car, start yelling at an occupant of a white car. The occupant of the white car ran around a van that’s parked and unrelated to the situation. One of the occupants of the silver car then started to shoot at the occupant near the van. One round struck the van, occupied by one adult and three small children, but none of the occupants were injured.

Both suspect vehicles fled the area. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

