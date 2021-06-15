Rockford man charged with residential burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Rockford man was charged with residential burglary from an early Sunday morning incident.

On Sunday, June 13 at 2:36 a.m. Rockford police officers were called to an alarm at a vacant residence in the 200 block of S. 2nd Street. When police arrived, they saw the front door was forced open and the suspect, 26-year-old Rockford native Jose Sanchez, was taken into custody, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Sanchez was then charged with residential burglary and criminal damage to property.

