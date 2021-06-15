Road closures in place after Rockton Chemtool fire

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Several road closures are in place Tuesday morning following the massive fire at Chemtool in Rockton.

Non-emergency traffic is restricted in the following areas:

Kocher Street Between Salem Street and Blackhawk Blvd.

Blackhawk Blvd. between Route 2 and North Bridge Street

Dingham Drive

Central Drive

Kile Drive

Wright Drive

Watts Avenue

N. Blackhawk Blvd. between Central Drive and Prairie Hill Road

Prairie Hill Road between South Bluff Road and Route 2

If you work in this area, please check with your employer before attempting to return to work Tuesday morning.

Anyone affected and in need of assistance can call the Red Cross 24/7 disaster hotline at (877)-597-0747.

